How to prepare yourself financially when you know layoffs are coming

Vishesh Prasad (name changed on request), 42, who works in Mumbai for a real estate consultancy as a content writer and communications personnel, was recently informed by his boss that he would have to relocate to Delhi, failing which his contract would not be renewed. “My company is on a cost-cutting spree. It has used the oldest trick in the book to get me to quit, knowing fully well that I cannot leave my aged parents behind and relocate,” says a disgruntled Prasad.

With only three months left before his contract ends, he is frantically searching for a job. As the ...