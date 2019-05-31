How you can build a greener planet using the power of your wallet

In our increasingly connected world, consumers are becoming more educated about the environmental impact of a growing population competing for finite natural resources. Put simply, most people are more open to the idea of using less harmful products, especially if they are as easy to find and use as other products.

Globally, a report says that 55 per cent of consumers across 60 countries are willing to pay higher prices for goods made by environmentally-conscious companies. Clearly, consumers care more now than ever before, about the green industry and have the resources to find products ...