I-T Dept to refund late fee paid while filing FY21 ITR due to s/w error

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for individuals till September 30
Can't use ITR-1 if TDS paid on high cash withdrawal, say experts
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
New e-filing portal to be mobile friendly, have manuals, videos: I-T Dept
Include cryptocurrency gains in income-tax returns, say analysts
-
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it will refund the excess interest and late fee paid by taxpayers due to software error while filing ITR for 2020-21.
The last date for filing ITR for last financial year has been extended till September 30, 2021, from July 31 to give taxpayers compliance relief during the pandemic.
However, some taxpayers complained that interest and late fee was charged while filling income tax return (ITR) after July 31, 2021.
The department in a tweet said the ITR software was rectified on August 1 itself to remove the error due to incorrect computation of interest under section 234A and late fee under section 234F of Income Tax Act.
"Taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online. If, by any chance, someone has already submitted the ITR with such incorrect interest or late fee, the same will be correctly calculated while processing at CPC-ITR and the excess amount paid, if any, will be refunded in the normal course," the I-T department tweeted.
Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said having errors or bugs in ITR or any other e-filing utility is a common phenomenon.
After realising the errors/ bugs, the Income Tax Department releases new version of such e-filing utility, removing the error/ bug.
"Thus, taxpayers are always advised to check the latest e-filing utility, while filing their ITR. If any errors are still found, then it must be reported to the concerned authorities for necessary resolution," Kumar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU