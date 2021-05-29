New e-filing portal to be mobile friendly, have manuals, videos: I-T Dept

-
The Income Tax Department on Saturday said it will launch on June 7 its new portal e-filing 2.0, which will be mobile friendly, have pre-filled ITR form and simplified utility.
"Income Tax Department will launch its new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on 7th June'21. It will replace the existing portal of the Department http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in," the I-T department tweeted.
Giving the salient features of the "e-filing 2.0 portal", the I-T Department said there will be a "all new mobile app" and taxpayers will have a step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.
Besides, multiple options for on-portal tax payments, multiple options for login, helpdesk support and chatbot are the features in the portal.
E-filing services will be unavailable from June 1-6. "If you have to submit any response or avail any service please do it before or after these dates," it said.
The e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and also to raise complaints seeking refunds.
Taxmen use it to issue queries, notices, get responses from the taxpayer and to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, among others, on the taxpayers' dashboard.
