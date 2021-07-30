Income Tax refunds worth Rs 43,991 crore issued till July 26

The Department on Friday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 43,991 crore till July 26 in the current fiscal.

It comprises personal refunds of Rs 13,341 crore and corporate refunds of Rs 30,651 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 43,991 crore to more than 21.03 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 26th July, 2021. refunds of Rs 13,341 crore have been issued in 19,89,912 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 30,651 crore have been issued in 1,12,567 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

