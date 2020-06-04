Here is how to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21: Step by step guide

can be filed by downloading the software in Excel or Java utility

The user can file the Return (ITR) in two ways: In offline mode: Download the applicable ITR, fill the form offline, save the generated XML file and then upload it. To e-File the using the upload XML method, the user must download either of the following utility: Excel Utility/Java Utility



Once you complete filling the asked details, you can generate an XML file and upload it on IT Dept's e-filing website

After you download the excel or the java version of the utility form, extract the downloaded utility ZIP file and open the Utility from the extracted folder. Then provide your information, fill the applicable and mandatory fields of the Validate all the tabs of the and Calculate the Then generate and Upload the XML to e-Filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), Password.Click on the 'e-File' menu and click 'Income Return' link and Submit the ITR.







From XML Schema you can download all the essential that you will need while filing ITR

Collect documents such as Form 16, salary slips, and interest certificates and Form 26AS. Keeping them handy will help you compute your gross taxable income and will provide you with the details of tax deducted at source (TDS) from your income in 2019-20.

However, taxpayers who are eligible to file ITR-1 and ITR-4 also have the option to file it online without downloading any software utility: Log in to your account

This is the second option. In online mode: Enter the relevant data directly online at e-filing portal and submit it. Taxpayer can file ITR 1 and ITR 4 online.

Go to the portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.inLogin to e-Filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), Password, Captcha code and click 'Login'.

Fill in the asked details online and submit it

