Here is how to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21: Step by step guide

ITR can be filed by downloading the software in Excel or Java utility
Once you complete filling the asked details, you can generate an XML file and upload it on IT Dept's e-filing website
From XML Schema you can download all the essential that you will need while filing ITR
However, taxpayers who are eligible to file ITR-1 and ITR-4 also have the option to file it online without downloading any software utility: Log in to your account
Fill in the asked details online and submit it
