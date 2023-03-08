JUST IN
Investing in stocks? Dump social media, seek advice from regulated entities
Real estate, not gold or stocks, are a girl's best friend: Anarock study
Investing in physiotherapy: Importance, techniques and cost-effectiveness
Only investors with a long horizon should enter mid- and small-cap segment
Indian investments in foreign stocks, property touch a record high in Dec
Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction
Retired couples can earn Rs 8,00,000 from select govt investment schemes
Six easy steps to open an SIP online for those new to mutual funds
15 schemes you might want to invest in to save income tax in FY24
New REIT, InvIT regime spells higher taxation for sovereign funds
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Investments
How inadequate savings could jeopardise women's retirement planning
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Investing in stocks? Dump social media, seek advice from regulated entities

Relying on social media platforms puts you at risk of falling prey to pump-and-dump schemes

Topics
stock market investing | Markets | Social Media

Karthik Jerome 

Tech Mahindra hikes by 3.4 percent, UltraTech cement falls by 1.9 percent

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently uncovered a scheme involving 31 entities who allegedly conspired to ‘pump-and-dump’ stocks. By spreading false information through YouTube channels, the manipulators were able to artificially inflate the prices of two micro-cap firms, Sadhna Broadcast and Sharpline Broadcast, only to sell their holdings at a profit once prices had risen.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on stock market investing

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 18:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.