ITR filing: Know how to file income tax return as the deadline approaches

The government on Friday clarified that there will be no extension to the last date for filing the income return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23). The deadline for taxpayers who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31, 2022.

According to the revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, over 23 million income returns have been filed by July 20. However, the numbers are expected to pick up as the last date approaches.

"People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended.

So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 1.5 million to 1.8 million returns. This will slightly go up to 2.5 million to 3 million returns," Bajaj said on the slow pace of filing this year.

Bajaj also added that he has asked the revenue department to be ready for up to 10 million ITRs on the last day.

Here is how you can file your 2021-22 online