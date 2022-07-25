JUST IN
Business Standard

ITR filing: Know how to file income tax return as the deadline approaches

According to the revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, over 23 million income returns have been filed by July 20. However, the numbers are expected to pick up as the last date approaches

Topics
ITR filing | income tax returns | Personal Finance

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The government on Friday clarified that there will be no extension to the last date for filing the income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23). The deadline for taxpayers who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31, 2022.

According to the revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, over 23 million income returns have been filed by July 20. However, the numbers are expected to pick up as the last date approaches.

"People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended.

So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 1.5 million to 1.8 million returns. This will slightly go up to 2.5 million to 3 million returns," Bajaj said on the slow pace of filing this year.

Bajaj also added that he has asked the revenue department to be ready for up to 10 million ITRs on the last day.

Here is how you can file your ITR 2021-22 online

  1. Log on to the Income Tax Department portal.
  2. Register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), it will also serve as the user ID.
  3. Under the 'Download' section, go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the appropriate Income Tax Return (ITR) form.
  4. If you are a salaried individual, Download ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software.
  5. Open the Return Preparation Software that you have downloaded, and enter all details from your Form 16.
  6. Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return.
  7. Confirm the details entered by you and generate an XML file. It will be automatically saved on your computer.
  8. Go to the 'Submit Return' section and upload the XML file.
  9. Sign the e-return digitally.
  10. The message of successful ITR filing will be shown on your screen. The acknowledgement form will be sent on your e-mail ID.

First Published: Mon, July 25 2022. 09:02 IST

