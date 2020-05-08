Keep the office going under lockdown via videoconference on phone or laptop

You're under lockdown when you get an invitation for a townhall at 1 pm. There is no way you can travel due to official restrictions and don't really need to, as the venue isn't a five-star hotel but ‘Facebook Live’, which you can access on your mobile or laptop.

Audio, videoconferences, webinars, online meetings, events, conversations, virtual round table and online meetings have become the order of the day during the lockdown period. Globally, Microsoft Teams had over 200 million participants in a single day in April, generating more than 4.1 billion ...