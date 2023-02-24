JUST IN
Only investors with a long horizon should enter mid- and small-cap segment
Indian investments in foreign stocks, property touch a record high in Dec
Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction
Retired couples can earn Rs 8,00,000 from select govt investment schemes
Six easy steps to open an SIP online for those new to mutual funds
15 schemes you might want to invest in to save income tax in FY24
New REIT, InvIT regime spells higher taxation for sovereign funds
10 best tax-saving mutual funds in 2023
Murugappa group's Chola expects 30% AUM growth next fiscal, bets on EVs
Build diversified portfolio, don't chase the mirage of safe equity fund
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Investments
Buy comprehensive home insurance, with add-ons, for all-round protection
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Only investors with a long horizon should enter mid- and small-cap segment

After the outperformance of the past three years, they should be prepared for modest returns in the near term

Topics
mid-caps | small-caps | S&P BSE Sensex

Sanjay Kumar Singh & Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

BSE Sensex

The S&P BSE MidCap index and the S&P BSE Smallcap Index are down -4.3 per cent and -4.5 per cent, respectively, over the past three months. The Sensex, the large-cap index, has declined less (it has given a return of -3.3 per cent over the same period). While most analysts expect the mid- and small-cap segment to underperform in the near term, some have gone so far as to recommend a complete pullout , based on the premise that these stocks tend to underperform during times when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is withdrawing liquidity.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mid-caps

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.