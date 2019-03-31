PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today: Here's how you link both the cards

If you haven't linked your PAN card with yet, you still have few hours to do so as the extended deadline ends today (March 31).

You will not be able to file income returns if you fail to link and PAN.

There are several ways to link with PAN, both online and offline.

Here's how to do it:

Through SMS facility:

Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>

Example:

UIDPAN 111133333321 AAAAAEEEEE

Through online:





If you have an account at the Income department's e-filing portal, you can simply login at portal.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Go to profile settings -- you will see an option of linking your Aadhaar with PAN.

Fill in your Aadhaar details and click on submit

After filling your Aadhaar details and verifying the same, you will get a message saying the status of your request will be sent to your registered mobile number and e-mail ID.



You will receive this message after filling in your details.

In case you do not have an account registered at the e-filing portal, you can create an account by providing basic details like your PAN number, mobile number, e-mail address, address, among others.

1. Go to the website

2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'

3. A pop-up window will appear. Enter your Aadhaar number, PAN number and name as per Aadhaar

4. Enter captcha and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

5. The system will match your name, date of birth and gender with PAN card and Aadhaar database, if detail matches, you will get the message “Aadhaar – PAN linking is completed successfully.”

In February, the income department had declared that it will only issue refunds via the e-mode into bank accounts of taxpayers from March and they should link PAN with their accounts.



Link your PAN with your bank account to get your refund directly, swiftly and securely, the department had said in a public advisory.