PFRDA pension scheme subscribers up 24% to 53.2 million by May end

-
ALSO READ
Jan Suraksha schemes bring insurance, pension accessible to common man: FM
NPS subscribers up 24 per cent YoY to 53.17 million in May: PFRDA
Number of subscribers under PFRDA pension schemes up 23% to 52.3 mn
Subscriber base of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana reaches 5.33 cr, says PFRDA
Subscribers under PFRDA schemes increase 22% to 5.07 cr in Feb
-
Subscribers under the two flagship pension schemes administered by PFRDA rose by over 24 per cent from a year ago to 5.32 crore as of May 31, 2022, official data showed on Monday.
"The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 531.73 lakh by the end-May 2022 from 428.56 lakh in May 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 24.07 per cent," the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a release.
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) -- the highest contributor to the subscriber base -- registered a growth of 31.6 per cent to 3.72 crore by end of May this fiscal year.
The number of subscribers under NPS for central government employees rose by 5.28 per cent to 22.97 lakh, while that for state governments grew by 7.70 per cent to 56.40 lakh.
For the corporate sector, the number of NPS subscribers increased by 26.83 per cent to 14.69 lakh, while that for the all citizens category jumped by 39.11 per cent to 23.61 lakh by the end of May, the data showed.
Under the NPS Lite category, wherein no fresh registration is permitted from April 2015, the subscribers fell by 2.7 per cent to 41.85 lakh.
The total assets under management (AUM) under the two schemes grew by 21.5 per cent to cross Rs 7.38 lakh crore as of May 31, 2022.
The AUM under APY stood at Rs 21,142 crore, while the NPS accounted for the remaining Rs 7,17,172 crore.
APY is mainly targeted towards providing social security benefit after retirement to those who work in the unorganised sector and form a large chunk of employment in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU