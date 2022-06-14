JUST IN

PFRDA plans to launch a guaranteed-return scheme in September 2022
Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 mn to settle US SEC charges
RBI's regulation review authority moots periodic review of existing rules
Extend GST compensation to states by 3-5 yrs more: Amit Mitra to Sitharaman
HSBC sees slower rate hikes by RBI towards year-end on growth worries
India to provide $55 mn economic support to Lanka for procuring fertiliser
Govt bond for Rs 33,000 crore sails through as RBI accepts bids
High prices drag India discounts to 7-week low; China demand sluggish
Payments Infrastructure Development Fund corpus touches Rs 811 crore
Over 11.8 mn payment devices deployed across country till April : RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

RBI pulls up banks for flouting norms on infra loans to govt entities

Business Standard

Subscriber base of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana reaches 5.33 cr, says PFRDA

The total number of subscribers for National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 5.33 crore as of June 4, PFRDA chairperson Supratim Bandyopadhyay said.

Topics
PFRDA | NPS funds | Atal Pension Yojana

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
pension funds, IPO
Representational Image

The total number of subscribers for National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 5.33 crore as of June 4, PFRDA chairperson Supratim Bandyopadhyay said.

As of June 4, 2022, the Asset Under Management (AUM) under NPS and APY was at Rs 7,39,393 crore.

The number of subscribers in the category of central government employees of NPS was 22.98 lakh and AUM at Rs 21,876 crore. Total subscribers in state government employee category of NPS was 56.46 lakh and AUM at Rs 3,69,837 crore in the period.

The subscriber base in corporate and pension categories was 14.79 lakh and 23.61 lakh, respectively.

"Of late, (subscribers in) corporate and private segments are increasing at a much larger pace than in the government sector," Bandyopadhyay said.

The Atal Pension Yojana subscriber base increased to 3.739 crore as of June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on PFRDA

First Published: Tue, June 14 2022. 22:38 IST

`
.