JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Real Estate

Now, seller returning cash to realty buyer
Business Standard

Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 1-1.5 crore price range

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Business Standard 

real estate, flats
Representative Image

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

Note

·The ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore


·All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only

·Above residential data set comprises of residential apartments only

·Above residential data is representative of organised real estate developers only

·The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year (August-2018 to July-2019) is represented on the above table

·Data points are updated till July 2019

Source: PropEquity

Chart
Chart
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 23:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU