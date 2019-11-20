Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 1-1.5 crore price range

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

Note



·The ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore



·All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only·Above residential data set comprises of residential apartments only·Above residential data is representative of organised developers only·The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year (August-2018 to July-2019) is represented on the above table·Data points are updated till July 2019Source: PropEquity