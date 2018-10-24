Realty hotspot: Shantinagar a centrally located commercial hub in Bengaluru

Shantinagar is a well-established locality in central Bengaluru that boasts of excellent social infrastructure facilities including hospitals, schools and colleges. The area is known for its inter and intracity bus terminal and government offices like Excise Commissioner's office, the sub registrar's office, and offices of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road transport Corporation.

These establishments have attracted other commercial, retail and hospitality developments to the locality. The major residential pockets within Shantinagar are ...