Selling gold to raise cash? Know how to sell and the tax implications

Gold prices, which are hitting historic highs, have come as a blessing for those who have substantial holdings, but not enough cash. The price of 24-carat gold, for instance, was Rs 52,315 in Mumbai on July 23.

If you are looking to meet liquidity by selling gold, you need to know a few things, like how to sell your holding and the tax implications. Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann says, “Gold is always treated specially by the I-T Act. As a general rule, any profit arising from the sale of personal effects is not chargeable to capital gains tax, but gold is an ...