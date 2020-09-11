JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Spending

Family matters: Be clear if your employer's group health plan covers them
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Small is in as 'Corona' nuptials take over from the Big Fat Indian Wedding

Marriage functions today are more intimate affairs, with couples saving on travel costs and elaborate buffets, spending instead on staycation, gifts and personalised events

Topics
Coronavirus | Indian weddings | Weddings

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

Reeta Govil wasn't able to find a venue for her nephew’s wedding scheduled for November 25 in all of Delhi NCR. Finally, she managed to get hold of a resort at Manesar and without much ado, booked the whole property for two nights.

Weddings are back and how. According to data by wedding tech platform, The Knot Worldwide, the business which dipped by as much as 51 per cent this April, bounced back with a 94 per cent year-on-year increase in August. Covid-19 has sealed the country’s borders, put restrictions on travel and public gatherings, capped the number ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU