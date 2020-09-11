Small is in as 'Corona' nuptials take over from the Big Fat Indian Wedding

Reeta Govil wasn't able to find a venue for her nephew’s wedding scheduled for November 25 in all of Delhi NCR. Finally, she managed to get hold of a resort at Manesar and without much ado, booked the whole property for two nights.

Weddings are back and how. According to data by wedding tech platform, The Knot Worldwide, the business which dipped by as much as 51 per cent this April, bounced back with a 94 per cent year-on-year increase in August. Covid-19 has sealed the country’s borders, put restrictions on travel and public gatherings, capped the number ...