Smart new models that can help you max the rental income from your house

The rental yields in the residential real estate space in India is one of the lowest in the world. The average is about 2-3 per cent, which means if you have a house costing Rs 50 lakh, the monthly rental you can expect is between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,500.

In the past few years, however, newer renting models such as co-living and renting to travellers have emerged that have the potential for an investor to earn higher rental income. Though these models can help to make money, they may not work out for everyone. Renting to travellers would work the best if your house is in a tourist ...