Term insurance: Premium rates lower at younger age, don't change thereafter

Remember that you should buy the maximum possible cover you can afford at the earliest age Premium tends to be lower at a younger age and remains unchanged for the entire policy tenure Even if you have just begun working and do not have any liabilities, buy a large cover As your liabilities increase, you will not have to augment your cover at a later date If you find the premium rate burdensome, go for the monthly option.

Go for an insurer with claim settlement ratio of 95 per cent or above