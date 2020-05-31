JUST IN
New loans may become harder to get as lenders turn cautious in lockdown
Business Standard

Term insurance: Premium rates lower at younger age, don't change thereafter

As your liabilities increase, you will not have to augment your cover at a later date

Remember that you should buy the maximum possible cover you can afford at the earliest age Premium tends to be lower at a younger age and remains unchanged for the entire policy tenure Even if you have just begun working and do not have any liabilities, buy a large cover As your liabilities increase, you will not have to augment your cover at a later date If you find the premium rate burdensome, go for the monthly option.

Go for an insurer with claim settlement ratio of 95 per cent or above

