Those with a family history of cancer should buy a standalone cover

According to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) based on its National Cancer Registry Programme, the number of new cancer cases is expected to rise from 1.3 million in 2015 to 1.8 million in 2020. Around 60-70 per cent cancer cases are in the age group of 35-64 years.

The cost of treating this dreaded disease can range anywhere between Rs 1.5 million and Rs 2.5 million, or even more, which makes it imperative to have an insurance cover. Since the amount of coverage provided by a normal health insurance policy is likely to be inadequate, many insurance ...