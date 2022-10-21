Three to five-year gilts are attractive in current times, say experts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 190 basis points this year but banks have not revised their (FDs) rates upwards by a similar amount. The bond market, on the other hand, has responded faster to rate hikes. Currently, a one-year (FD) from the State Bank of India is offering 5.6 per cent. 364-day (t-bills), on the other hand, are yielding around 6.9 per cent.