WEF 2022: Over 50 govt heads, 1250 leaders from pvt sector to meet in Davos

Against a backdrop of the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and geo-economic challenges, more than 50 heads of government are expected to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos from May 22 to May 26.

The (WEF) said the Annual Meeting 2022 at Davos will focus on 'history at a turning point', the theme of the summit.

The meeting’s overriding priority is to accelerate progress and make an impact in tackling global challenges and improving the state of the world, the WEF said.

The meeting convenes at a strategic point where public figures and global leaders will meet in person to reconnect, exchange insights, gain fresh perspectives and advance solutions.

After a two-year hiatus, the meeting will bring together nearly 2,500 leaders and experts from around the globe, all committed to the "Davos Spirit" of improving the state of the world.

Against the backdrop of deepening global frictions and fractures and a once-in-a-century pandemic, the unprecedented global context calls for purpose and resolve, and the meeting's ambition is to rise to these challenges, the WEF said.

Over the past two years, the said, it has strengthened its impact initiatives, which deal with issues ranging from COVID-19 and climate change to education as well as technology and energy governance.

"The Annual Meeting is the first summit that brings global leaders together in this new situation characterized by an emerging multipolar world as a result of the pandemic and war.

"The fact that nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business civil society and media come together in person demonstrates the need for a trusted, informal and action-oriented global platform to confront the issues in a crisis-driven world," said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, .

Cutting across the theme of the meeting are several priorities and issues that define the current moment and will shape the years to come.

The programme will focus on six thematic pillars. These include fostering global and regional cooperation; how to restore stability amid a new era of geopolitical conflict and tension as well as advancing trade, prosperity and partnerships; and securing the economic recovery and shaping a new era of growth.

The leaders will also discuss how to move beyond the health emergency phase of the pandemic, rebuilding in its wake and strengthening health resilience for future threats as well as investing in good jobs, living wages, skills and education, not forgetting to redefine stakeholder capitalism for a new context.

Over 1,250 leaders from the private sector will be participating, along with nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers -- the world's most promising tech and business start-ups and scale-ups.

Civil society will be represented by more than 200 leaders from NGOs, social entrepreneurs, academia, labour organisations, faith-based and religious groups, and over 400 media leaders and reporting press.

The WEF has been hosting its annual meeting in Davos for over 50 years in January every year, but it could not be held last year and this January due to the coronavirus pandemic.