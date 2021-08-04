29 ministers inducted into Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
29 Ministers will be inducted into cabinet, there will be no Dy CMs: Bommai
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says lockdown could be imposed if need arises
Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned neta relents, but too early to write him off
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
-
A week after taking over as the
Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers.
The new Ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan here.
Bommai has by and large gone with old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.
Among those in the Yediyurappa cabinet who made it to Bommai's Ministry are Govind Karjol (Mudhol), K S Eshwarappa (Shivamogga), R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar), C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram), B Sriramulu (Molkalmuru), Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), and B C Patil (Hirekeruru).
Also, J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli), Prabhu Chauhan (Aurad), V Somanna (Govindraj Nagar), S Angara (Sullia), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), C C Patil (Nargund), M T B Nagaraj (MLC), and Kota Srinivas Poojary (MLC).
The fresh faces are V Sunil Kumar (Karkala), Araga Jnanendra (Thirthahalli), Munirathna (R R Nagar), Halappa Achar (Yelburga), Shankar Patil Munenkopp (Navalgunda) and B C Nagesh (Tiptur).
Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.
Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 2 Brahmins, 1 ST and 1 Reddy, and a woman.
Keeping up the "promise", Bommai has inducted 10 legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, and helped the saffron party to come to power.
Eleven of them were Ministers in the Yediyurappa government, out of them two Shrimant Patil and R Shankar have not made it the Bommai cabinet, while Munirathna has been newly inducted.
Earlier today, Bommai said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet as per the high command's directions, also Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU