Will take place 'pretty shortly': Karnataka CM on Cabinet expansion

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Newly appointed Karnataka CM Bommai meets Rajnath Singh
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai leaves for Delhi to meet Modi, Shah
Karnataka govt appoints 5 cabinet ministers for Covid-19 management
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the cabinet expansion will take place "pretty shortly".
"Pretty shortly," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked when the Cabinet expansion will take place.
He further said that he will be meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund for last year and this year.
"I am meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund for last year and this year also," said Karnataka Chief Minister.
Earlier on Friday he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought approval for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Hubballi-Dharwad.
Bommai also sought approval for an AIIMS-like institute in Raichur, identified as an aspirational district by the NITI Aayog. He also appealed for upgrading the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to the Regional AIIMS-like Institute.
Bommai also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Coals, Prahlad Joshi, Central Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Empowerment Anurag Thakur and held discussions during his visit.
Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU