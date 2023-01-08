7 ministers inducted into Himachal Pradesh Cabinet; total strength at 9 now

-
ALSO READ
HP polls: Confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Cong chief Pratibha Singh
EC mourns demise of first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi
Himachal polls: Rebels played spoilsport in 12 out of 68 assembly seats
Himachal tourism sector expects over 90% occupancy on Christmas, New Year
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister
-
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, taking the total strength to nine.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.
The newly inducted ministers include eldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, Chander Kumar from Jawali in Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in Sirmaur district and Jagat Singh Negi from tribal Kinnaur district.
Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kasumpti and Shimla (Rural) in Shimla district respectively were also among those inducted.
Besides the post of deputy speaker, three berths are still vacant as maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12.
Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 11:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU