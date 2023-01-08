JUST IN
BJP govt failed to handle J & K situation, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Himachal cabinet expansion after assembly session: Congress' Rajeev Shukla
Panel for OBC quota in UP should have been constituted 3 yrs ago: Shivpal
Punjab CM Mann slams Badals for stalling Sangrur medical college work
Nitish Kumar trapped in Lalu Yadav's 'chakravyuh': Bihar LoP Vijay K Sinha
BSP supremo Mayawati to hold meeting of party leaders tomorrow in Lucknow
Himachal: Congress should take action in paper leak case, says BJP
CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party, RLD chiefs will not join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
Jai Ram Thakur recognised as Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

7 ministers inducted into Himachal Pradesh Cabinet; total strength at 9 now

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, taking the total strength to nine

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Himachal pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo: ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, taking the total strength to nine.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

The newly inducted ministers include eldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, Chander Kumar from Jawali in Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in Sirmaur district and Jagat Singh Negi from tribal Kinnaur district.

Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kasumpti and Shimla (Rural) in Shimla district respectively were also among those inducted.

Besides the post of deputy speaker, three berths are still vacant as maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12.

Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 11:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU