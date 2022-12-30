Nitish Kumar trapped in Lalu Yadav's 'chakravyuh': Bihar LoP Vijay K Sinha

Opposition leader in Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha has slammed Chief Minister and said that he was trapped in the 'chakravyuh' of his party ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief .

Sinha alleged that the government will soon be taken over by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Hence, the Chief Minister has announced to start a yatra from January 5.

"If he (Nitish Kumar) has courage and guts, go and meet the victims of Saran hooch tragedy and give compensation to them. is doing yatra for his own benefit. Whenever he goes for yatra, it is a picnic for him. Nitish Kumar probably realises that his term as a Chief Minister is over and RJD is preparing to remove him from the top post in March 2023," he said.

"Nitish Kumar is going to purchase a jet and helicopter from the taxpayers' money. He is actually trapped in the of and purchasing it under his pressure for Tejashwi Yadav. People of are understanding it and they will give appropriate answers at the right time," he added.

This move by the BJP will create a rift between the JD(U) and RJD in .

Reacting to Sinha's statement, Abhishek Jha, the JD(U) Spokesperson said: "The statement of a BJP leader like Vijay Sinha is attributed to his mental bankruptcy. Everyone knows that Nitish Kumar took decisions in the interest of common people of the state. This is his 14th yatra which he is starting from January 5. He has set an example of how a leader who is in power is doing frequent yatras in the interest of common people. The leaders in the country generally do yatra while they are in opposition parties but Nitish Kumar is an exception among them."

"The BJP leaders are questioning the policies of Bihar government but not giving explanation on the Prime Minister's jet which was purchased at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore. The Central government has informed the parliament about the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. Are these not coming from the money of taxpayers? Why are they not questioning those expenses?" Jha asked.

