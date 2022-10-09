JUST IN
Aaditya Thackeray blames 'traitors' for EC order on party symbol and name

Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the EC barred the rival factions of the party from using the party's election symbol and name in the coming Andheri Assembly bypoll

Shiv Sena | Aaditya Thackeray | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the Election Commission barred the rival factions of the party from using the party's election symbol and name in the coming Andheri Assembly bypoll.

"Khokewale" traitors committed this "shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol", he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it.

"We will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate!" he said in the Marathi tweet.

On his Instagram page, Aaditya posted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Agnipath."

Aaditya and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been accusing the rebels led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of committing treachery for the lure of 'khoke' or boxes of cash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 07:05 IST

