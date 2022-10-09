Aaditya Thackeray blames 'traitors' for EC order on party symbol and name

leader and former Maharashtra minister on Saturday lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the Election Commission barred the rival factions of the party from using the party's election symbol and name in the coming Andheri Assembly bypoll.

"Khokewale" traitors committed this "shameless and vile act of freezing the name and symbol", he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it.

"We will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate!" he said in the Marathi tweet.

On his Instagram page, Aaditya posted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Agnipath."



Aaditya and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been accusing the rebels led by Chief Minister of committing treachery for the lure of 'khoke' or boxes of cash.

