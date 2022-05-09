AAP and Congress protecting illegal immigrants, alleges Delhi BJP president

-
Delhi BJP on Monday slammed the AAP and the Congress saying its leaders by obstructing anti encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh proved that they were patronising Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the area.
Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta urged the two parties to not link the encroachment drive with any religion.
Gupta also wrote letters to Delhi Police commissioner and South MCD mayor demanding action against those who obstructed the anti encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh.
"The bulldozer during anti encroachment drive by South MCD in Shaheen Bagh area was stopped by the AAP and Congress leaders who lied down before it. It is a clear proof of their patronage to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis," Gupta charged.
Those who obstructed the anti encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh will be taught a lesson by people in the election, he said.
"Giving encroachment removal exercise a communal colour and keeping quiet on rioters shows double standards of AAP," Gupta blamed.
It is shameful that AAP and Congress leaders took cover of religion to save the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have no right on anything in Delhi, he said.
The Delhi BJP president had written an open letter to Delhiites on Saturday urging them to inform the party about settlements of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, saying action will be taken against them by the municipal corporations.
In his letter he had also charged that the AAP MLAs were supporting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis by helping them get identity proofs as well as ration, water and power supply.
"The AAP MLA Amantullah Khan reaching to stop the anti encroachment drive proves it.
He said when the terrorists explode bomb in Delhi, they do not care for religion or community of the victims.
So, the AAP and Congress should not link encroachments with any religion, he said.
Khan, a local MLA, charged that the South MCD, ruled by the BJP, planned the drive to "spoil" the environment in Shaheen Bagh.
Several workers and leaders of Delhi Congress protesting against the drive were detained by the police.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar charged BJP of using bulldozers and hate for political purposes.
