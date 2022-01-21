AAP councillors to protest demanding BJP Delhi unit chief's ouster

-
The AAP councillors will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Friday demanding dismissal of the party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta over his alleged role in an illegal construction in the national capital.
A recent plea filed in the Delhi High Court against Gupta alleged that the West Patel Nagar councillor has swindled crores of rupees in corruption and spent huge amounts in properties and constructions by misusing his power and position.
The BJP's Delhi state president Adesh Gupta, along with his sons, occupied the Municipal Corporation of Delhi land. The high court itself has issued notice against Gupta for illegal construction, the AAP alleged in a statement
The AAP councillors will protest against this at 12 noon tomorrow at BJP headquarters and demand the dismissal of Delhi state president, it added.
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor on a plea alleging unauthorised construction and encroachment of public land by the Delhi BJP chief, who is a councillor at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).
The bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued the notice to Gupta, the Delhi government, lieutenant governor, NDMC and chief executive officer of BSES Yamuna on the petition.
The PIL alleged that Gupta has failed to act in accordance with the norms of integrity and conduct which ought to be followed by public functionaries and abused his position to obtain favour for himself or others.
West Patel Nagar falls under NDMC and is governed by the BJP currently. The BJP is also in power in the city's two other municipal corporations SDMC and EDMC.
The AAP, which is the ruling party in the national capital and main opposition party in Delhi civic bodies, has been alleging mismanagement and corruption in the BJP-ruled corporations.
The elections for the three municipal corporations in the national capital are due to be held in the coming months.
