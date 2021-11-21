Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal

-
Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while interacting with auto-taxi drivers in Haridwar said that 70 per cent of contribution was made by auto drivers in forming the AAP government in Delhi.
"70 per cent of contribution was made by auto drivers in forming our government in Delhi. Earlier, every auto driver used to bribe everyone from Police to Government. We changed the system," said Kejriwal.
He also said that some auto drivers in Delhi even have his mobile number.
"I am possibly the first Chief Minister in the history of India whose phone number is with auto drivers also and they can send a message about the problems they are facing, asking me to get it sorted.," said Kejriwal.
Asking auto drivers to vote for AAP in the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal said, "In 2020 polls, I had said in Delhi to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll then stop voting for other parties."
Earlier today, on his arrival in Dehradun, Delhi CM had said, "People can see the development in Delhi in past few years. So, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give an opportunity to a new party this time. We'll speak to the people."
Retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls.
Kejriwal is constantly visiting Uttrakhand. He had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttrakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country.
