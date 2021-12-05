AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party

-
ALSO READ
BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says state chief Ashwani Sharma
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLAs meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, merge outfit
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Moga to kickstart 'Mission Punjab'
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
-
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed a senior BJP leader offered him money and a place in the Union Cabinet to join the saffron party ahead of the state assembly polls next year.
Addressing the media here, the Sangrur MP asserted that he could not be bought with money or anything else.
Without naming anyone, Mann claimed the senior BJP leader contacted him four days ago and asked him, "Mann sahab, what would you take to join the BJP?"
He alleged that he was also asked if "you need money".
The AAP leader further claimed that he was told that if he joined the BJP, he would be made a Union cabinet minister.
"I told him (BJP leader) that I am on a mission not on commission," said Mann, the AAP's lone MP from Punjab.
He said he told the BJP leader that there might be others "whom you could buy".
Mann said he could not be bought with money or anything else.
When asked to name the BJP leader, he said he would disclose it when the time comes.
The AAP leader claimed the BJP has no base in Punjab.
BJP leaders were not allowed to enter villages and faced anger from farmers over the farm laws that were repealed by the government last week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU