JUST IN
Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt: PM Modi slams Cong
Gujarat CM has no right to continue: Kejriwal on Morbi bridge collapse
BJP's ideology favours rising air pollution: Delhi minister Gopal Rai
Conman's claim of protection money to divert attention from Morbi: Kejriwal
Soli Sorabjee was true legal and constitutional philosopher: CJI U U Lalit
Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Will win Gujarat polls, AAP only in air, nothing on ground: Rahul Gandhi
Morbi bridge collapse: Act of God or act of fraud, Digvijaya asks PM Modi
Funnel of funding transparency: Here're donations made by corporate houses
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt: PM Modi slams Cong
Business Standard

AAP 'maha thug' party, extorted money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar: BJP

The BJP dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed its leader Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison

Topics
AAP | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Conman
Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The BJP on Tuesday dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed its leader Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did a thuggery with a thug. The AAP is a "maha thug" party, he alleged.

"It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of the thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain," Patra said.

He further alleged the AAP had extorted money from the conman and it showed that the party was "hardcore corrupt".

Chandrashekhar has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging that Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The letter written by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh.

Rubbishing the allegations, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU