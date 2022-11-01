JUST IN
Congress to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat
Conman's claim of protection money to divert attention from Morbi: Kejriwal

The allegations that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid Rs 10 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain as protection money are an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident

Arvind Kejriwal | Satyendra Jain

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The allegations that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid

Rs 10 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain as protection money are an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Before Punjab polls, they came out with Kumar Vishwas. Now, the BJP, due to its poor condition in Gujarat, has produced Sukesh. It is also an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident, Kejriwal said in response to a question at a press conference.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to the jailed minister as protection money.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:11 IST

