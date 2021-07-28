AAP MLAs Atishi, Vinay Mishra elected unopposed as Members of Court of DU

-
ALSO READ
No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Delhi yet to receive more Covid-19 vaccines for 18-44 group, says Atishi
Delhi to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: AAP
Story in Numbers: 70+ for MLAs - Tamil Nadu, Kerala elect older leaders
Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA
-
Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said AAP legislators Atishi and Vinay Mishra have been elected as members of the Court of University of Delhi.
The Court is the supreme authority of the university and has the power to review the acts of the executive council and the academic council.
The MLAs were elected unopposed, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said.
BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had withdrawn his nomination for the position which led to the legislators of AAP getting elected as members unopposed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU