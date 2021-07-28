AAP MLAs Atishi, Vinay Mishra elected unopposed as Members of Court of DU

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said AAP legislators Atishi and Vinay Mishra have been elected as members of the Court of University of Delhi.

The Court is the supreme authority of the university and has the power to review the acts of the executive council and the academic council.

The MLAs were elected unopposed, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had withdrawn his nomination for the position which led to the legislators of AAP getting elected as members unopposed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)