Rajya Sabha TV 'censoring content' on Opposition protests, alleges TMC

The TMC Wednesday alleged that Rajya Sabha Television, which airs the proceedings of the House live, is "censoring content" on Opposition protests.

"CENSORSHIP. Modi-Shah 'masterstroke'. showing selective footage/online edit. All protests in the House by about 100 MPs from 15 Opposition parties not being telecast. #Pegasus hacking, espionage, military spyware," TMC MP and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien tweeted.

No comment was immediately available from RS TV on the allegations.

Rajya Sabha proceedings Wednesday were repeatedly adjourned after conducting the Question Hour amid continued protest and sloganeering by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)