Rajasthan: Oath-taking ceremony of new ministers to take place tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Azad writes to Sonia, seeks CWC meeting to discuss party affairs
-
The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers in the Rajasthan government will take place at the Governor's house on Sunday at 4 pm, according to sources.
This comes after three ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet -- Govind Singh Dotasra, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts.
Dotasra, president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), speaking to ANI on Saturday informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress.
"Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government's schemes," he said.
There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU