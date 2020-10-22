Abrogation of Article 370 unacceptable, will fight against it: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said "illegal and unconstitutional" disempowerment was perpetrated on the people of on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370, asserting that the changes were unacceptable and would be fought against in unison.

The announcement was made after a meeting of senior leaders of the party chaired by president Mehbooba Mufti - the first such meeting after her release from over 14 months long detention.

The party president chaired the meeting of the party's top leadership here to discuss and deliberate upon the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir," a spokesperson said.

"The leadership unanimously endorsed the stance taken by the party president on the issue of August 5 events as well as her commitment to a united response to these events, the spokesperson said.

