Adityanath lauds Central schemes; says it brought changes in people's lives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday lauded the schemes of the and said that it has brought changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Addressing Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive meeting, Adityanath said, "Before 2014 in Uttar Pradesh, the streets of villages were filthy, stinky and were dirty with animal dung. There used to be piles of garbage. After 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' got successful, today villages are clean and hygienic. Now you can walk in villages, there is no problem. On one hand, it changed the image of the villages and on the other hand, it protected women's dignity and also saved children from encephalitis."

The Chief Minister said that with the implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Uttar Pradesh, the deaths from encephalitis have been reduced by 95 per cent.

"Where there used to be 1500 to 2000 deaths due to encephalitis in the past, we reduced deaths by 95 per cent in our 5 years after the honest implementation of Swachh Bharat in Uttar Pradesh. The result is that an innocent, who could have died from an illness, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave the child the right to life and all of this became possible because of the Prime Minister's vision," he said.

He further said that over 43 lakh people have been allocated houses under PM Awaas Yojana.

"Has anyone ever thought that the poor would have their own house? 43.5 lakh poor people are allotted houses under PM Awaas Yojana and CM Awaas. This is not just about providing them with houses, it is an attempt to bring a massive change in their life and bring them on the path of self-reliance," Adityanath said.

He said the people of Uttar Pradesh sensed the working of the double engine government in the state and the result of this was that the people rejected all the misinformation spread by the opposition and voted the BJP back to power.

"The mandate of 2022, clearly states that if you work honestly for the villages, farmers, poor, women, youths, and every section of the societies, then people will leave aside caste and religion and will stand with you. During the COVID pandemic, looking at the programmes ran by the BJP government in the state, half of the population rejected all the wrong myths and put their faith in the state government, and supported all the BJP candidates in the elections," he added.

He also said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the resolutions that they had promised during the polls.

"The BJP had come out with 130 resolutions in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. We have already made arrangements in the budget to fulfill 97 of these resolutions. We will connect every youth with employment and self-employment," he said.

He further said that today Uttar Pradesh is a riot-free state and every festival takes place in a peaceful manner. "Today there is no Namaz on the streets. Loudspeakers have been removed from religious places. Today Uttar Pradesh has a distinct identity," he said.

The UP Chief Minister said that for the first time the BJP has a majority in the state legislative assembly and the council.

"The party will have to start campaigning from now for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. We have to reach out door-to-door regarding the matter and work of the Central and State Governments. For the first time an absolute majority has been obtained in the Legislative Council. Now BJP has an absolute majority in both the Houses. The construction of new India started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh thanked the people of the state and the party workers for the historic win in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

"Our new government in UP will work towards the progress of the state. I thank the people of the state and our party workers for the historic win in the recently concluded Assembly polls," said Singh.

Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, State BJP President and others attended the State BJP Working Committee Meeting.

