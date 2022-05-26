There will be major changes at national level, says Telangana CM KCR

-
-
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who called on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday asserted that no one is currently happy in the country during the BJP's rule, and there is going to be major changes at the national level.
"No one can prevent major changes. You (media) will get sensational news in 2 to 3 months," he said, adding: "We want 'Ujwal Hindustan'. The attempts will be made to ensure changes in India. We are working in that direction."
Speaking to reporters after meeting JD-S leader Deve Gowda, he said that adivasis, farmers and poor people are not living peaceful lives. Industries are shutting down, the value of the Indian currency is falling.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on "Pariwarvaad'', KCR, as the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known, said: "We don't want speeches, we want change. GDP is taking a nosedive, inflation is increasing."
"I have discussed issues of national politics with our senior brother Deve Gowda Ji and Kumaraswamy Ji (Deve Gowda's son). I want to convey this here. My words turned out to be true when I announced that I will come to attend the swearing in ceremony of Kumaraswamy. He went on to become the CM. This time I will assure that there will be major changes at the national level and it is impossible to prevent it from happening," he said.
He further claimed that the economy of the country has collapsed. "There is young talent, resources, but, even today there is no discussion on relevant issues of concern in the country."
Rao and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda met on Thursday and discussed topics of national importance.
The meeting has been the topic of discussion in political corridors in connection with formation of a third front opposite ruling BJP and Congress.
Chandrashekar Rao has avoided meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Thursday. On an earlier occasion, Chandrashekar Rao did not meet Modi during his visit to Hyderabad citing health reasons.
Deve Gowda has stated on social media: "We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting."
Meanwhile, senior spokesperson of BJP, Prakash Shesharaghavachar in Karnataka slammed Chandrashekar Rao for avoiding meeting Prime Minister Modi who has arrived in Hyderabad.
"Not able to face PM Modi, Telangana CM has escaped to Karnataka. He is taking blessings of father of family politics here." He further stated that "birds of the same flock."
