Adityanath's father dies, UP CM says can't attend funeral due to lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, PTI reported. Adityanath said he will not attend the funeral as he needed to be in the state to help manage the outbrea.

"I had the ardent wish to get a glimpse of him at the final moment. However, following a sense of duty towards the state's 23 crore people during the pandemic, I could not do so. For the success of the and the strategy to defeat the novel pandemic, I will be unable to attend the last rites on April 21," said Adityanath in a statement.

Anand Bisht, 89, was admitted to the AIIMS after his health deteriorated. His condition was critical, sources at the hospital said. He was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department, they said.



Bisht's last rites will take place in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on April 21, Media Advisor to the chief minister Mrityunjay Kumar said.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of my respected father. He instilled in me the values of honesty, hard work and selfless service for public welfare in childhood itself," he said.

Even as news of his father's demise reached Adityanath continued with a meeting with officials, whom he directed to ensure that the students of Uttar Pradesh who have returned from coaching hub Kota are quarantined at their homes. "Honourable CM's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several political leaders paid the respects including former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who tweeted his condolences.



Adityanath changed his name from Ajay Singh Bisht after becoming a Hindu seer.