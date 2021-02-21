Adityanath to visit Kerala today, flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'

-
ALSO READ
Kerala assembly passes 109 significant legislations in four and half years
CPI set to field new faces in the upcoming Kerala assembly polls
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Left govt satisfied with work, confident of facing 2021 polls: Kerala CM
Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, CM Vijayan faces multiple challenges
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Kerala on Sunday to flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' led by party state president K. Surendran, which is set to start from Kasaragod.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah would will address the final leg of the yatra scheduled to culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.
Party sources said the theme of the yatra would be 'corruption-free Kerala, anti-appeasement politics and comprehensive development of Kerala'.
BJP leaders claim that several popular faces would declare their allegiance to the party during the yatra.
As many as 14 Maha rallies and 80 public meetings will be organised as part of the yatra. Several national BJP leaders and Union ministers will also join the yatra.
--IANS
amita/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU