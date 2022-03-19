After Punjab, AAP eyes Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh in next year's polls

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone on Wednesday: Report
Will give befitting reply to corrupt people targeting AAP, says Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal slams Punjab govt over sacrilege, drugs cases
-
After its landslide victory in Punjab, the AAP has now set its eyes on Chhattisgarh with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party deciding to contest the assembly polls in the tribal-dominated state next year.
As part of the plan, senior AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Sunday embark on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh to set in motion his party's preparations for the assembly elections in the state currently ruled by the Congress.
AAP's Purvanchal wing incharge and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha will accompany Rai to Chhattisgarh.
During his visit, Rai will hold a series of meetings with AAP leaders and workers to chalk out the party's "action plan" for the upcoming assembly polls and also launch "a massive" membership drive in the state, a party leader said.
He will inaugurate the party's state office in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday.
On Monday, he will participate in a 'Vijay Yatra' (victory march), to be taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Raipur on Monday to mark the party's stupendous victory in Punjab, a party leader added.
"This visit is to prepare our action plan for the assembly polls next year. Through our Vijay Yatra, we will be sending out our party's message to the masses," Rai told PTI when asked about the purpose of his visit.
Rai, who is AAP's Delhi convenor, said the party has decided to contest the Chhattisgarh assembly polls next year as people of the state, especially youth and women, are disappointed with the Congress government and want a "change".
"For 15 years, the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh after its formation as a separate state but it did not fulfil its promises. In the last assembly election, the people voted for change and gave their mandate to the Congress," he said.
During its over three-and-a-half years regime so far, the Congress has also "completely failed" in fulfilling the promises that it made to the people of the state, he said.
"While the Congress is plagued by internal fights, there is so much disappointment among the people of the state, especially youth, women and tribals. They have seen the BJP regime and the Congress too. Now, they want change," Rai said.
The AAP had contested the Chhattisgarh assembly polls in 2018 fielding its candidates on 85 out of a total 90 seats, but could not open its account.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU