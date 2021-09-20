After settling power tussle in Punjab, Sonia Gandhi heads to Shimla

Just hours after settling the political tussle in its ruled state Punjab, interim President is in a holiday mood.

She reached Chandigarh, the joint capital of and Haryana, by air in the morning from where she headed straight to her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cottage located amid forests of pine and cedar on the suburbs of the Himachal Pradesh capital.

is expected to stay here for two-three days and there is no engagement to meet any party functionary during the stay, an official here told IANS.

Priyanka's five-room cottage -- with wooden frames and shingled exteriors and a sloping tiled roof -- is furnished with interiors at a height of more than 8,000 feet in Charabra, some 15 km uphill from here.

Priyanka along with her children and mother regularly visit the cottage, just close to Wildflower Hall, on a four-bigha plus agricultural plot that was purchased in 2007.

