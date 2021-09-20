Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to meet President Kovind, PM Modi in Delhi today

-
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi, said Chief Minister's office.
Patel, who recently took charge as the Chief Minister of the state after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the post, will pay a one-day visit to Delhi.
This will be Patel's first meet with the country's top leadership, after assuming the Chief Minister's post.
During his short visit, Patel will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Jagat Prakash Nadda.
Bhupendra Patel was sworn in to the topmost position in the state on Monday. In Gujarat Cabinet's swearing-in ceremony was held on Thursday, a total of 24 ministers took oath at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar.
Rupani had submitted his resignation to state Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday, months before 2022 Assembly elections in the state.
With Rupani's resignation as the Chief Minister, he became the fourth Chief Minister in the BJP-led state government in the country this year to opt for this move. Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered their resignations.
Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel, who is currently serving as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh with an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.
The party is counting on Patel to navigate the party through tough waters during the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.
