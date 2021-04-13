Exempt Covid drugs from GST, transfer Rs 6k to eligible: Sonia Gandhi to PM

-
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to the Prime Minister and asked him to exempt the medicines and equipment required for Covid-19 treatment and Rs 6,000 should be transferred every month in the accounts of those who are eligible.
Sonia Gandhi said that there is a shortage of vaccine in the states and it should be made available to them on priority.
She also advocated of allowing all the vaccines which have been given clearance.
While urging the government to put a system in place for relief and rehabilitation of the migrant workers and transfer Rs 6,000 every month to the eligible people as the curfews and curbs have been imposed to contain the virus spread.
She wrote the letter following a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Congress ruled states. The Congress also started a social media campaign for vaccination for all.
Claiming that the country is facing a shortage of vaccines, the party said that export of the vaccine should be stopped immediately and the people of India should be vaccinated first.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "The country needs Covid-19 vaccine, please raise your voice as everybody has a right for secured life."
Reiterating Rahul Gandhi's demand to ban the export of the vaccine, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "Indians should be vaccinated first... that's indispensable... before we take care of the rest of the world. We urge the Centre to first ensure that vaccines are available to all Indians and only then lift the export moratorium on vaccines."
