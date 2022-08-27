Agencies have become pocket organisation of BJP, says Telangana Minister

-
ALSO READ
Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao
Kid-focused pocket money fintech Junio raises $6 mn in pre-Series A round
Flipkart partners with Pocket FM to enter the audiobooks segment
'Enjoy Dum Biryani, Irani Tea' while in Hyderabad, KTR mocks BJP leaders
Samples from Telangana's first suspected Monkeypox case sent to NIV
-
Telangana Health and Finance minister Harish Rao took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre (BJP) on Friday saying that the investigation agencies have become a pocket organization of the party.
Alleging BJP of scripting conspiracies, Harish Rao said, "Whoever questions BJP, they are being attacked. How far is it correct? BJP is targeting the Opposition and forgetting the administration. The BJP MPs spoke yesterday and the day before yesterday saying that the CBI will be giving notices. But the BJP MPs are not part of the agency. Then how can a party leader give a statement on CBI notices? It is possible only if CBI is giving information to them or they are both colluding and BJP is giving directions to CBI."
According to him, probe agencies are acting only against the opposition leaders and not on BJP leaders.
"So with this, it is very clear that you are both conspiring against the opposition in the country. How is the party giving that statement, when investigation agencies are supposed to give the statement? So we can understand from this that the investigation agencies have become a pocket organization of the BJP", claimed the TRS leader.
Rao was speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Friday after some new facilities were made ready in the MNJ Cancer Hospital.
His statement comes after TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha's name came up in the liquor scam and there is an apprehension that the CBI may include her in the inquiry.
The BJP's alleged that the new excise policy deal was struck in Delhi's Oberoi Hotel where Kejriwal and Sisodia met the family members of the Telangana Chief Minister KCR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU