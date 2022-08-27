Telangana HC allows Nadda's rally in Warangal, BJP's ex-MLC hails decision

-
ALSO READ
BJP alleges KCR-govt attempted to muzzle Praja Sangrama Yatra in Telangana
Nadda slams Mamata, says Bengal's condition similar to India's before 2014
Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal from June 7, to hold key meetings
BJP gears up for 2023 Telangana polls with 'Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa' program
J P Nadda to visit Patna on July 31 to firm up ground level party functions
-
Bharatiya Janata Party's former MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday hailed Telangana High Court's decision for allowing party's national president JP Nadda's rally in Warangal on Saturday.
"There is a family rule in Telangana and undemocratic rule in Telangana and that's why, they want to stop the yatra of Bandi Sanjay. Which they did but High Court intervened and justice was given to us,"Nadda said.
He further said, "So while the yatra was carried out by the Warangal Commissionerate given the order that all the yatra are banned till 31st, what is the logic behind it? Once the High court has given permission who are you to stop it."
Chander Rao further termed it as the "victory" of democracy and said that the huge public meeting will commence at 3 pm on Saturday.
"Nadda will land in Hyderabad in the morning. The stage is being erected and was stopped as per the orders given by police and college and it will resume. But after the High court order, the work commenced at Warangal arts College," Rao said.
"A huge dais is erected and we expect around 2 lakh people. Last time in Munugode also, we had a great gathering," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU