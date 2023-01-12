JUST IN
Business Standard

Agitations crucial in coming years to protect people's rights, says Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that agitations and people's participation in them would be important in the coming years for protecting the rights of people, their lands and their farms

Topics
Constitution | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Bengaluru: BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. Black ink was thrown at him by an unidentified person amid the event. (PTI Photo

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that agitations and people's participation in them would be important in the coming years for protecting the rights of people, their lands and their farms.

He was speaking at a farmers rally organised by the Bahujan Sangharsh Samiti in Nagpur. 'Dalit' is not a caste group but all people living in villages and working in the fields are Dalits, he said.

All the people working in the farms are 'Bahujan', he added. The present government in the country does not believe in the Constitution, he alleged.

Elected governments were toppled in Maharashtra as well as Madhya Pradesh, he said. Talking about the agitation on Delhi borders against the new farm laws, he said it felt like "the government was a conspirator." Allegations of insulting the Tricolour were levelled against farmers and all these conspiracies were "hatched in Nagpur", he said, without naming any organization.

There were also attempts to portray the Sikh community as Khalistanis, he alleged. But the people understood what the truth was, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:01 IST

