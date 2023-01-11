Bihar CM Nitish likely to expand his Cabinet after Makar Sankranti

Chief Minister is likely to expand his after Makar Sankranti with some unexpected names making it to the list of ministers.

According to sources, Upendra Kushwaha is the most popular name for the post of second deputy chief minister. During the NDA government, two deputy chief ministers from BJP -- Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi -- held the post and one of the deputy CM posts was vacant in Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

Kushwaha's name as a deputy CM may not be accepted by RJD and is being seen as a reason for souring of relations between the RJD and JD(U). Currently, Tejashwi Yadav holds the second position in the grand alliance government and RJD would not want any other leader to challenge him.

RJD is feeling the heat of as he is known for his 'Paltimar' attitude. Keeping that in view, the meeting of Tejashwi Yadav and Congress state in charge Bhakta Charan Das in the residence of Rabri Devi on Tuesday holds importance. Congress is an old ally of RJD and its position got stronger after the success of Barat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Kushwaha has hinted at good news after Makar Sankranti. He further said that he is not here to stay in Math and he is not a saint (Sanyasi) either.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

