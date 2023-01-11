JUST IN
Business Standard

Bihar CM Nitish likely to expand his Cabinet after Makar Sankranti

Kushwaha's name as a deputy CM may not be accepted by RJD and is being seen as a reason for souring of relations between the RJD and JD(U)

Topics
Bihar | Nitish Kumar | Cabinet

IANS  |  Patna 

bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after taking oath, at Raj Bhavan in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his cabinet after Makar Sankranti with some unexpected names making it to the list of ministers.

According to sources, Upendra Kushwaha is the most popular name for the post of second deputy chief minister. During the NDA government, two deputy chief ministers from BJP -- Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi -- held the post and one of the deputy CM posts was vacant in Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

Kushwaha's name as a deputy CM may not be accepted by RJD and is being seen as a reason for souring of relations between the RJD and JD(U). Currently, Tejashwi Yadav holds the second position in the grand alliance government and RJD would not want any other leader to challenge him.

RJD is feeling the heat of Nitish Kumar as he is known for his 'Paltimar' attitude. Keeping that in view, the meeting of Tejashwi Yadav and Congress state in charge Bhakta Charan Das in the residence of Rabri Devi on Tuesday holds importance. Congress is an old ally of RJD and its position got stronger after the success of Barat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Kushwaha has hinted at good news after Makar Sankranti. He further said that he is not here to stay in Math and he is not a saint (Sanyasi) either.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:11 IST

