Bihar CM Nitish likely to expand his Cabinet after Makar Sankranti

-
ALSO READ
Interpol event to affect Traffic in central Delhi from Oct 18-21: Police
No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro post-9 pm on New Year's eve, says DMRC
Traffic restrictions in Delhi in view of Interpol meeting; jams likely
Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new Bihar govt: Reports
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his cabinet after Makar Sankranti with some unexpected names making it to the list of ministers.
According to sources, Upendra Kushwaha is the most popular name for the post of second deputy chief minister. During the NDA government, two deputy chief ministers from BJP -- Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi -- held the post and one of the deputy CM posts was vacant in Mahagathbandhan government in the state.
Kushwaha's name as a deputy CM may not be accepted by RJD and is being seen as a reason for souring of relations between the RJD and JD(U). Currently, Tejashwi Yadav holds the second position in the grand alliance government and RJD would not want any other leader to challenge him.
RJD is feeling the heat of Nitish Kumar as he is known for his 'Paltimar' attitude. Keeping that in view, the meeting of Tejashwi Yadav and Congress state in charge Bhakta Charan Das in the residence of Rabri Devi on Tuesday holds importance. Congress is an old ally of RJD and its position got stronger after the success of Barat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
Kushwaha has hinted at good news after Makar Sankranti. He further said that he is not here to stay in Math and he is not a saint (Sanyasi) either.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU