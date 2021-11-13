Ahead of UP polls, Shah says Azamgarh will now be known for education

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Azamgarh, which was known for radicalisation during Samajwadi Party rule, will now be known for education.
The Union Home Minister on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh and later addressed a public rally.
While speaking at the public rally, Shah said, "Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for education."
The Union Minister suggested that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath name the university being built in Azamgarh after Maharaja Suheldev.
"Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government and Mafia-raj has ended under CM Yogi Adityanath," Amit Shah said.
The Union Home Minister further said that CM Yogi brought an end to casteism, nepotism and appeasement.
"Before 2015, UP's economy ranked sixth in the country but today it ranks second. The unemployment rate was gone down to 4.1 per cent. There are 40 medical colleges and medical seats have gone up to 3800.
Speaking at the public rally, Yogi Adityanath said, "In 2007, there was an attack on me in Azamgarh. Ajit Rai, an ABVP member was killed inside Shibli National College for demanding to recitation of Vande Mataram during Republic Day and no FIR was registered for a month after the incident. But today, no one commits such acts."
Along with Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders were present during the foundation stone laying function of the university in Azamgarh.
Azamgarh is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year.
